Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.92

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $4.25. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 1,811,745 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NR. StockNews.com began coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

In other news, Director John C. Minge acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,341.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segment includes the site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.