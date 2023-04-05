Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 28th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 10.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 9.70. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 7.70 and a 1-year high of 14.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 351,579 shares during the period.
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
