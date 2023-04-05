Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Trading Up 1.4%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 3,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 16,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Network-1 Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

