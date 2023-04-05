Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $3.79. Netlist shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 433,553 shares traded.

Netlist Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.22.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

