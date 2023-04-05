Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $9.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,605. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

