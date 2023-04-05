Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

SMART Global Price Performance

NASDAQ SGH opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $451,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Articles

