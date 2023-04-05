Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

