NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.74 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $91.16 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00007195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00063648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00040258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001272 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.0412867 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $80,747,151.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

