National Bank Financial Comments on Pivotree Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pivotree in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Pivotree Stock Up 0.3 %

About Pivotree

Shares of Pivotree stock opened at C$3.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of C$93.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.67. Pivotree has a fifty-two week low of C$3.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.55.

(Get Rating)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.