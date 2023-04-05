National Bank Financial Comments on Pivotree Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pivotree in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
