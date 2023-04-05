NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.08. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

