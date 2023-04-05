Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.56

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 35150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Nanalysis Scientific Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.