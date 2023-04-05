My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0639 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.88 million and $517,714.44 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009570 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00023330 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,162 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

