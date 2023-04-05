Murphy Oil Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 311,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,929. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 310,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

