Multichain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $178.84 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Multichain has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Multichain has a market capitalization of $178.84 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.74 or 0.00034146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

