MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.