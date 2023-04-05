Morgan Stanley Trims Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price to $17.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

Navient stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 84,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 11.42. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.