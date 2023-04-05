Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $241,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

