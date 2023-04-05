Moonriver (MOVR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $55.80 million and $2.78 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $8.37 or 0.00029971 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,739,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,670,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

