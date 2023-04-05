Moonbeam Market Capitalization Tops $236.41 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $236.41 million and $5.76 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00062895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00039886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 607,152,702 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

