MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran Sells 1,175 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MDB stock traded down $14.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.09. 1,504,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,529. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $438.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
