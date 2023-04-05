MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran Sells 1,175 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock traded down $14.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.09. 1,504,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,529. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $438.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,354.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,249,000 after buying an additional 371,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 325,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

