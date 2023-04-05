MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $429,723.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,727,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
MongoDB Price Performance
MDB traded down $14.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.09. 1,504,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $438.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.76.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
