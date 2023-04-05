Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for approximately 6.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $25,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after buying an additional 815,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after buying an additional 692,661 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after buying an additional 356,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 449,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,973. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.