Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $53.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:TAP opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

