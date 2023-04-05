MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Shares Down 1.2%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.21. 1,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
MOGU Trading Down 6.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.
About MOGU
Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.
