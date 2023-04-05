Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Lessened by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 30.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 65.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,318,248.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,318,248.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,337 shares of company stock valued at $79,573,932. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.00. 455,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.