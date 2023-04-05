MOBLAND Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and $248,172.50 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

