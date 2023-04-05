Michael Farlekas Sells 13,000 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $75,270.00.

E2open Parent Price Performance

ETWO traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 1,621,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. The company had revenue of $164.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in E2open Parent by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

