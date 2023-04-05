MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Up 2.5%

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $78.70. 11,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 81,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MGE Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

