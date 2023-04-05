MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 28th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock remained flat at $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,419. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.