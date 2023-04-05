MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 28th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock remained flat at $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,419. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.42.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
