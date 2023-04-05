MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 28th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CXH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $64,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

