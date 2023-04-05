MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

CIF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIF. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

