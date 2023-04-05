MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 309,480 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 206,159 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

