Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 16,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 21,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Metro Bank Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

