MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,798 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at $408,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $61,686. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 244,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

