MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Winnebago Industries worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,346,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 221,446 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 206,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

