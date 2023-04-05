MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in MetLife by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.22. 2,032,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,584. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

