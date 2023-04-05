MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $28.10

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $125.06 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $28.10 or 0.00099292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018618 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003539 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,281.67 or 0.99930563 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.39066919 USD and is up 13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $8,222,133.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

