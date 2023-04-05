Metawar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.56 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Metawar has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $73.62 million and $2.56 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00035059 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

