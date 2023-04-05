Metal (MTL) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (MTL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Metal has a market cap of $84.89 million and $10.37 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00004470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal’s system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it’s distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

