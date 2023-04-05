Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Down to $172.77

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.77, but opened at $167.00. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $171.09, with a volume of 3,329 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.44.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.68%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,128 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $355,397.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $355,397.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total value of $300,548.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,699 shares of company stock worth $1,944,362. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 29.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

