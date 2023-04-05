Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

MLAB stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.22. 19,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,963. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $255.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,029.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total value of $300,548.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,699 shares of company stock worth $1,944,362 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 23.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.