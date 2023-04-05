Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.
Mesa Laboratories Price Performance
MLAB stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.22. 19,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,963. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $255.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 23.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Mesa Laboratories
Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.