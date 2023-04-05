McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.04. 539,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $284.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

