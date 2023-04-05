McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $105.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $283,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 738.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.