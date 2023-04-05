MBA Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $156.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.31 and its 200-day moving average is $155.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $174.24.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.