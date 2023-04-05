MBA Advisors LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MBA Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Schiavi & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 63,034 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $81.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

