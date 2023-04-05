MBA Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

