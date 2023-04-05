MBA Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

MUB opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.56.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

