MBA Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

