MBA Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

