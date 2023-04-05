MBA Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

